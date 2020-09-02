Loudoun County votes against banning guns on certain county property
LEESBURG, Va. - A controversial proposal to ban guns on certain Loudoun County property has failed to pass.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday night on a host of topics, including banning guns in certain areas.
The Board considered banning guns at government buildings and possibly all county properties, parks, rec centers, and public events.
A Virginia pro-gun group staged a protest outside the meeting.