Loudoun County votes against banning guns on certain county property

LEESBURG, Va. - A controversial proposal to ban guns on certain Loudoun County property has failed to pass.

The County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday night on a host of topics, including banning guns in certain areas.

The Board considered banning guns at government buildings and possibly all county properties, parks, rec centers, and public events.

A Virginia pro-gun group staged a protest outside the meeting.