Loudoun County trainer charged with sex crimes against a teen

A physical trainer in Loudoun County is facing a number of charges after he allegedly groped a teenager multiple times at an Ashburn facility.

Arnold Thomas, 54, of Leesburg has been charged with sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child, and abduction.

Thomas has been jailed without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 7 – and was reported to the authorities on Dec. 9.

The sheriff’s office is trying to determine whether or not Thomas had inappropriate contact with any other underage victims while working as a trainer.

If you have any information that might help the sheriff’s office in its investigation, call (703) 777-1021.

