Loudoun County student sex assault hearing set for Monday

The Loudoun County School Board is trying to halt Virginia's Attorney General from convening a special grand jury that would examine how school leaders handled an investigation involving a 15-year-old who sexually assaulted two different students at two different high schools.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the Virginia Attorney General's office recently filed a motion to close Monday's hearing and seal documents because the hearing is over a special grand jury, whose proceeds are normally closed to the public.

What's driving all this, Umeh reports, is the continued questions into how Loudoun County school officials handled the investigation into a 15-year-old attacking a student in a Stone Bridge High School bathroom.

While awaiting trial, he was allowed to attend another high school, where the 15-year-old then sexually assaulted a second girl, Umeh says.

In January a judge found the 15-year-old guilty of sexual battery, abduction and two counts of sodomy. Loudoun county public schools has not released the results of their investigation citing privacy reasons.

Umeh says FOX 5 spoke to Scott Smith, the father of one of the two victims, who says what's most important is that these grand jury proceedings are completed.

Smith plans to be at Monday's hearing, where we'll learn the judge's decision on whether the public can stay.