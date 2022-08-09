Loudoun County School Board to vote on student discipline policy

Last school year saw controversy, people being removed from board meetings, threatened lawsuits and an investigation into the student discipline policies and procedures for Loudoun County Public Schools. Now, they're working on changing that.

A new student discipline policy is set to be voted on Tuesday night by the Loudoun County School Board.

The firestorm began in the fall of 2020 when a 15-year-old boy was accused of groping a classmate at Broad Run High School. He was allowed to enroll there even though he was facing charges for a sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School the previous year.

READ MORE: Judge allows grand jury to investigate how Loudoun County Public Schools handled sex assault cases

At the time, the superintendent said schools are bound by law to withhold disciplinary action until legal cases are settled.

The new policy will allow the board to place students who are accused of serious offenses in an alternate education setting, which can be in-person, virtual or hybrid.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Questions linger about handling of sexual assaults by Loudoun County Public Schools

The policy would apply to offenses committed in the community, not just in schools. Advocates for special education students asked for changes to ensure a student's disability is considered.

If the proposal moves forward on Tuesday night, a final vote is expected in September.