Lockdown lifted at Richard Montgomery High School after off-campus dispute involving students

A dispute involving students from two Montgomery County schools prompted a lockdown on Friday, according to police.

Montgomery County Police announced just before 2 p.m. on Twitter that Richard Montgomery High School was placed on a lockdown after reports of a gun on campus.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching the campus to determine if the report was legitimate.

The Rockville Police Department later said that the lockdown was sparked by an off-campus dispute involving Richard Montgomery students and students from a neighboring school.

Rockville Police said during the dispute a gun was allegedly displayed by someone involved, but did not indicate who the person with the gun was.

Police have not indicated if a gun was recovered by officers.

The lockdown at Richard Montgomery was later lifted.

Officers are continuing to patrol the area following the incident.