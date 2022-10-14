Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's ‘Light the Night’ walks begin in the D.C. Area

It's a special time of year for FOX 5 as we team up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - and we're proud to be a part of their 'Light The Night' walk, kicking off in Reston, VA.

These events help raise awareness and money about blood cancers including leukemia and lymphoma and aim to drive the darkness out of blood cancer.

People will walk with one of three types of lanterns: red ones for those supporting those fighting cancer, yellow for those who have lost a loved one to cancer or white for those who have survived cancer - including FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado.

The first walk is taking place on Friday 10/14 at Reston Town Center, and FOX 5's Rob Desir will be the emcee!

The next walk will take place on Saturday 10/15 in Rockville, MD at Rockville Town Center at 6pm.

The walks in the DMV will wrap up on Saturday 10/22 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., also at 6pm.