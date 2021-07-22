Large fire breaks out at northeast DC waste plant

A large fire broke out at a waste reduction facility in Northeast DC Thursday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say DC Fire crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of Benning Road where fire was visible at a five-story solid waste reduction facility.

Firefighters had to operate in ‘a defensive mode', attacking the fire with large streams as well as the aerial tower.

All employees of the facility were accounted for.

Advertisement

Officials say the incident will be extended operation. Check back for updates.