Possible mass shooting in Hollywood averted: LAPD busts man with cache of weapons, ammo

Los Angeles police officials are thanking the public and security staff for preventing a possible mass shooting from taking place. This comes after police found a sniper rifle, two assault rifles and a "thousand of rounds" of ammo from the home of a man who lived in a Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a man possibly suffering from a mental health crisis, saying the security guards at the high-rise building located at Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Avenue reported a resident had been making threats. Officers then searched the 25-year-old suspect's Hollywood home and found all the aforementioned weapons on the 18th floor – where he lives.

The apartment had large windows with a non-obstructed view of the Gordon Street Park downstairs, and some of the rifles were pointed down, outside the windows, LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said during a press conference Wednesday.

Officials later identified the suspect as Braxton Kyle Johnson. One neighbor said Johnson had mentioned he had a military background and that Johnson believed the CIA was after him.

LAPD investigators said they did not find any writing to indicate he was planning to carry out a mass shooting, but he had the weapons to do so.

In addition to the sniper rifle and the assault rifles, LAPD also found a shotgun and three pistols. All the guns were unregistered. Johnson was arrested after the search.

Tsap gave the public kudos for alerting police that something felt off when the 25-year-old suspect had allegedly suffered a mental health crisis.

"They notified us and worked together with the police to bring this to a safe conclusion. It's a great police work and a great teamwork by community members and our police officers to take the suspect off the streets and possibly prevent something of a heinous crime like a mass shooting," Tsap said.

Johnson's bail was set at $500,000.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.