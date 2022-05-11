'Coastal Fire' torches homes in Laguna Niguel area, evacuations ordered for parts of OC

A massive fire engulfed multimillion-dollar mansions near the Laguna Niguel area Wednesday.

Fire officials said Thursday morning crews worked through the night in the canyon and in the neighborhoods. The fire, dubbed the "Coastal Fire," has now burned 199 acres.

Officials say at least 20 homes caught fire Wednesday in the area. However, fire officials say no injuries have been reported among civilians and firefighters.

FOX 11 was outside one of the homes in Laguna Niguel where a Tesla parked in a driveway, as well as the home behind it, was burned down.

FOX 11 meteorologist Rick Dickert explained that cool, onshore winds caused the fire to spread across the area, not to be confused with the Santa Ana winds, which are often blamed for the spread of other fires in Southern California.

EVACUATIONS AND SHELTERS

The fire prompted the Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) to ask residents in the communities in the Coronado Pointe, Vista Court and Via Las Rojas to evacuate. About 100 homes are being evacuated due to Coastal Fire, according to OCSD.

A little after 8 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority issued mandatory evacuation orders for the following areas:

North of the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive

Areas near the intersection of Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive.

Officials did not give an exact time of when the evacuation order will be lifted.

In addition to the evacuation order, evacuation warnings were issued for Balboa Nyes/Portafina neighborhood in Laguna Beach before the warning was lifted after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A temporary shelter is open at the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway for those displaced by the fire.

During SkyFOX's coverage, two people were spotted standing near the fire. It is unknown if the two witnesses are crew members or if they were just onlookers.

SkyFOX was also over a scene where several mansions located along the Aliso Summit Trail, Coronado Pointe, La Vue and Le Prt and at Vista Montemar caught fire.

FOX 11's crews spotted a collapsed home during the fire coverage.

One of the homes in the Aliso Canyon area has collapsed during Coastal Fire. (The Coastal Fire is torching homes in the Laguna Hills area.)

The City of Laguna Beach has an "Evacuation Zones" map for residents on which parts of the area are under evacuation orders or warnings:

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Officials in Anaheim announced Coastal Fire will not be a threat to those living in the city of Anaheim.

The Orange County Fire Authority and the Los Angeles Fire Department are among the departments helping the Laguna Beach Fire Department in the region-wide push to contain Coastal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire broke out in the same area about three months ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.