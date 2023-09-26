Police responding to shootings in Northwest and Southeast DC; 1 juvenile, 1 man seriously injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured in Northwest D.C.

The initial call for the shooting came in at 3:46 p.m. The caller told police shots were fired in the 1500 block of 4th St., NW. The victim was later found on New Jersey Ave., NW and P St., NW.

According to officials, the victim is unconscious at this time but is still breathing but MPD tells FOX 5 that homicide units have been called to the scene.

Police have issued a lookout for two Black men, one of whom is reportedly wearing a black hoodie and jeans and the other is wearing a grey hoodie and black and red shoes. They were last seen going east in the 300 block of P St NW.

Just an hour later at 4:47 p.m., Metropolitan police were called to the 3300 block of 14th Pl. , SE, for another report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is unconscious and not breathing. Homicide has also been called to this scene.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday. He was identified as Jamal Jones. MPD is continuing to search for two suspects believed to be involved in that shooting.

According to the latest data from MPD, there have been 199 homicides so far this year — a 28% increase from 2022.

