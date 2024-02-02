Justin Mohn Levittown murder: Investigators to hold press conference on man accused of beheading father

Authorities in Bucks County will address the media Friday morning, days after investigators say 32-year-old Justin Mohn beheaded his father and showed the grisly aftermath during a deranged rant posted to YouTube.

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, Middletown Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla and members from the FBI will lead the 11 a.m. press conference at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown.

Investigators say Mohn posted a 14-minute-long video to YouTube on Tuesday night that showed the decapitated head of his father, 68-year-old Michael Mohn, and included a crazed rant during which Mohn called for the murder of federal employees and the media.

The video was viewed over 5,000 times before being taken down by the video sharing website around 10:30 p.m. A YouTube spokesperson said they terminated Mohn's account, and they are closely monitoring any attempts to re-upload the disturbing video.

Michael Mohn's headless body was found by his wife in the bathroom of the family's Levittown home near a machete and a large kitchen knife and his head was located in another room, investigators said. His wife was not home at the time of the gruesome murder, according to police.

Justin Mohn fled the house after the killing, and was found by police via a cell phone ping near the gates of Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard base in Lebanon County. Mohn is believed to have climbed a perimeter fence and onto the base grounds where he was then arrested without incident.

Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran's Affairs told reporters Mohn had a firearm when he was arrested. He was taken back to Bucks County to face first-degree murder charges and other crimes in the killing of his father.

In a statement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Philadelphia called Michael Mohn a "teammate" who worked in the geo-environmental section.

Justin Mohn is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.