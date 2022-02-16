Judge to hear Loudoun County Public Schools mask mandate lawsuit

A judge will hear a lawsuit against the Loudoun County School District over its alleged refusal to follow Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's mask order.

Loudoun County School Board meetings have been filled with bitter division -- most recently over mask mandates and the LCPS decision to hold to it, reports FOX 5's Melnaie Alnwick.

One parent -- a frequent critic who has been speaking against the policy since last fall -- is suing. Alnwick says three parents on the lawsuit say their elementary students were harmed by having to wear masks all day in school. After Governor Youngkin's executive order -- they sent their kids to school maskless and the students were suspended.

Loudoun County is one of the majority of Virginia school systems that have kept mask requirements. They say state law required them to follow CDC guidance for safe reopening.

The parents say the suspensions also violate their children's rights to education.

Also happening Wednesday, Youngkin will sign a bill that will provide a parental opt-out from school mask mandates after the legislation cleared both the Virginia Senate and House over the last week.