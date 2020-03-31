JCPenney will furlough a majority of its hourly and corporate employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

J.C. Penny Company, Inc. announced it will temporarily furlough the majority of its hourly and corporate employees as the company extends closures of its stores and business offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs for hourly employees will begin April 2, while a majority of the company’s corporate workforce will be temporarily let go on April 5.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

“These are difficult days all across the country and the globe. At JCPenney, we are making tough, prudent decisions to protect both the safety of our associates and the future of our Company,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney.

The company said in a statement that it would cover 100 percent of employee-paid premiums and offer full health benefits to all furloughed associates currently enrolled in the JCPenney benefits program.

Parking lots were empty in front of a JC Penney retail store at Southland Mall in Hayward, California during a shelter in place or lockdown order as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus, March 17, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

“Our thoughts are with our valued associates and their families who are all being affected as we face this troubling time together. This is a true public health crisis, so we are maintaining health benefits and paying premiums for associates,” Soltau said.

