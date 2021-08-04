Investigation continues after Pentagon officer stabbed, killed; Metro station remains closed

The investigation is continuing after a Pentagon police officer was stabbed and killed during a burst of violence outside of the U.S. military's headquarters. The incident happened Tuesday morning at a transit center outside the Pentagon and also left the suspect dead after being shot by law enforcement.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Here's what we know this morning:

- The incident began around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, a hub for subway and bus lines.

- The Pentagon was on lockdown for about two hours.

- The officer – who has not been publicly identified – was stabbed in the neck and transported to a hospital where he later died.

PENTAGON METRO VIOLENCE: SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY STABBED, KILLED OFFICER IDENTIFIED, AP SAYS

- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a statement that read in part: "This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis. This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered."

- Flags flown on the Pentagon Reservation have been lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen officer.

- The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia.

- Lanz had enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2012 but was "administratively separated" less than a month later and never earned the title Marine, the Corps said in a statement.

- Lanz was arrested in April in Cobb County, Georgia, on criminal trespassing and burglary charges, according to online court records. The same day, a separate criminal case was filed against Lanz with six additional charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on police, a count of making a terrorist threat and a charge for rioting in a penal institution, the records show.

HUNDREDS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS HONOR FALLEN PENTAGON OFFICER AT DC HOSPITAL

- Metro says Pentagon Station is expected to remain closed all day. Yellow & Blue line trains will bypass the station.

- All Metrobus service to/from Pentagon Transit Center will operate from Pentagon City (S Hayes near 12th St)