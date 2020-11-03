Hundreds wait in long Election Day lines at Calvert County voting center

Hundreds of voters waited in long lines to cast their ballot at a polling place in Calvert County on Election Day.

SkyFOX was over Northern High School in Owings, Maryland, around noon and later in the evening where images showed what appeared to be over three hundred or more people waiting to vote in a line that stretched at least a quarter-mile long.

Voting centers in Maryland opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. They will close around 8 p.m.

Only five polling locations are open in Calvert County this year, according to reports.

Early voting began on October 26 and lasted until the Monday before Election Day.

