Hundreds wait in huge Election Day line at Calvert County voting center

A huge line was waiting for voters who turned out to cast their ballots at a polling place in Calvert County Tuesday morning.

SkyFOX was over Northern High School in Owings, Maryland around noon where images showed what appeared to be over three hundred people waiting to vote in a line that stretched at least a quarter mile long.

Voting centers in Maryland opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Early voting began on October 26 and lasted until the Monday before Election Day.

Advertisement

VOTING INFO:

DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District

Maryland voting guide: County-by-county information on how, when and where to vote

Voting in Virginia 2020: Everything you need to know county by county