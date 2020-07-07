Human head found on side of St. Petersburg road, police say

article

Police have shut down a road in St. Petersburg after a "human head" was found on the side of the road.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said they received a report of the discovery by a jogger near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South.

Detectives have closed 38th Avenue South for the investigation and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (727) 893-7780.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

