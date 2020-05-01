Howard University Hospital to open free COVID-19 testing site in Northeast DC

Howard University Faculty Practice Plan, in partnership with Bank of America, will open a free COVID-19 testing site next week in an effort to serve "diverse Washington, D.C. communities located east of the river."

The testing site will open on Tuesday at the newly repurposed Benning Road Center, which is located at 4414 Benning Road, N.E., Washington, D.C., Suite 2400.

Officials say testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next three months.

D.C. residents can sign up for an appointment by calling 202-865-2119, option 3. The Howard University team will see patients who are "showing symptoms or who believe they are asymptomatic." A prescription is not necessary to get tested.

“You will not need to have a doctor’s prescription in advance to get tested at our location,” said Dr. Hugh E. Mighty, Howard University vice president of clinical affairs. “We want to eliminate the obstacles so more people can be tested because we believe everyone should be tested. We want to screen our community neighbors in the areas where there are higher incidents of hypertension, heart disease and diabetes because those pre-existing conditions are linked to the higher incidents of coronavirus that we’ve seen in African American communities.”

