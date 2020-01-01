Howard County police looking for missing teen with autism

article

Howard County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen with autism.

Noah Mychal Rainey, 18, of Hanover, was last seen at Celebration Church on Riverwood Drive in Columbia around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Rainey told his family he was using the restroom, but never returned.

Family and members of the church searched the building and the property surrounding it, but couldn’t find him.

They notified police on Wednesday morning.

Rainey is a black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds with a medium build.

Advertisement

He was last seen wearing black glasses, a black puffy hooded coat, a gray sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Vans.

Anyone who had contact with Noah Rainey at Celebration Church last night, has seen him since or otherwise has information should call 911.

