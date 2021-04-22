House to vote on DC statehood legislation

The House will vote on legislation Thursday that would give statehood to Washington, D.C.

The legislation would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, and would give the District one representative and two senators.

The bill is poised to make its way to the Senate for a second consecutive session of Congress.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says he expects all House democrats to vote in favor of the legislation.

The legislation would keep some land, including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall as a federal district.

"My service in the Congress has been dedicated to achieving equality for the people I represent, which only statehood can provide," said Washington's nonvoting delegate in the House, Eleanor Holmes Norton, at a news conference Wednesday. "My life as a third-generation Washingtonian has marched toward this milestone."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wore a "D.C. 51" face mask at the news conference, and called Norton the "patron saint of D.C. statehood." Pelosi predicted the vote would "reaffirm the truth that all deserve a voice in our democracy."

The statehood measure has received strong support from President Joe Biden who released a statement Tuesday calling Washington’s current status "an affront to the democratic values on which our Nation was founded."



The White House statement praised Washington as worthy of statehood, with "a robust economy, a rich culture, and a diverse population of Americans from all walks of life who are entitled to full and equal participation in our democracy."



The bill is certain to face strong Republican opposition, given that the proposed 51st state would be overwhelmingly Democratic. An identical statehood bill passed the House in 2020, but it quickly died in the Republican-controlled Senate. Now, with the 2020 elections leaving Democrats in control of both chambers and the White House, Republican senators may resort to a filibuster to stymie the statehood bill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report