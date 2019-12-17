House passes bill raising tobacco, vaping device purchase age to 21 alongside $1.4T spending package

The Democratic-controlled House passed a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package Tuesday, which included increasing the national legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The increase in the tobacco purchase age also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping devices. The measure gained momentum in Congress after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signed on.

The two-bill package, some 2,371 pages long after additional tax provisions were folded in on Tuesday morning, was unveiled Monday afternoon and adopted less than 24 hours later as lawmakers prepared to wrap up reams of unfinished work against a backdrop of Wednesday's vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.

The spending legislation would forestall a government shutdown this weekend and give Trump steady funding for his U.S.-Mexico border fence, a move that frustrated Hispanic Democrats and party liberals. The year-end package is anchored by a $1.4 trillion spending measure that caps a difficult, months-long battle over spending priorities.

White House representatives said Trump will sign the measure.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.