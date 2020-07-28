Hot, humid Tuesday with chance to break July heat record; afternoon storms likely

You know it's been a hot month when you look forward to cooler temperatures...in August!

On Monday, we tied the record for greatest number of days at or above 90 degrees in D.C. That record is 25 days first set in 2011, but likely to be broken Tuesday with a 26th day at or above 90 in the District.

A heat advisory has been issued for Southern Maryland and the Delmaraa Peninsula where heat index (feels like) temperatures today may reach 105-107.

As a cool front approaches in the afternoon we expect scattered thunderstorms to develop and bring brief heat relief. Watch for them generally to develop between 2 to 8 p.m. A few could be strong with damaging winds the main threat. This may impact the Nationals game with a delay if storms are near the ballpark but they should move through fairly quickly.

A bit more heat relief arrives Friday into the weekend although it remains warm in the upper 80s.

