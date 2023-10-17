Homicide investigation after man found dead in DC alley from head trauma; 4 suspects sought: police

A homicide investigation has been launched after authorities say a man was found dead in a D.C. alleyway early Tuesday morning after suffering trauma to the head.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Sheridan Street in the northwest just after 12:35 a.m. where they found the man unresponsive and not breathing. Investigators say the victim suffered head trauma.

Police say they are looking for four suspects who may be involved and were last seen in the area.

The investigation is continuing at this time.