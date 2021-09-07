Home explosion in Montgomery County; 2 hospitalized

Authorities in Montgomery County say an explosion at a home in the Laytonsville area has left one person injured and the house badly damaged.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. at a home in the 23000 of Laytonsville Road.

Officials say one occupant was rescued and transported to the hospital. The explosion caused part of the building to collapse. Structural crews are on the scene at this time.

