Hill Restaurant Group vows to defy District coronavirus guidelines; Mayor responds

D.C.’s mayor is responding after the Hill Restaurant Group said that its members would refuse to abide by District regulations that have been implemented in an effort to slow the advance of the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new guidelines, which are designed to curtail large gatherings at bars and restaurants in the District.

The new restrictions include the prohibition of bar seating, tables for more than six people and the operation of nightclubs entirely.

A statement from the Hill Restaurant Group is now circulating saying they will defy the mayor’s guidelines:

“In light of recent developments, all HRG restaurants will continue to operate as normal and we encourage our fellow industry folks to do the same. We understand the gravity of effects that the Corona Virus has or will have on our community especially the hospitality industry. However, we will not bow to the Mayor’s Office or any group for that matter who covertly is attempting to shut us down.”

The Hill Restaurant Group includes Finn’s, Hawk ‘n’ Dove, Lola’s, Orchid, Tortuga, Willie’s, and Ophelia’s Fish House

On Monday morning, Bowser responded via Twitter, saying, “While I recognize that all of us have been stressed beyond our immediate understanding of how coronavirus has so quickly upended our daily lives and personal and business existence — you must comply with the DC Health notice.”

FOX 5 has reached out to the Hill Restaurant Group.

