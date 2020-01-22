Health risk concerns linked to former Fairmount Heights police officer charged with rape, sources say

article

Sources tell FOX 5 that authorities plan to announce possible health risk concerns for anyone who may have come in contact with a former Fairmount Heights police officer accused of pulling over a victim and then raping her when they returned to the station.

According to Prince George’s County police arrest documents, Martique Vanderpool of Capitol Heights and another officer pulled the victim over in the Landover area shortly before midnight on Sept. 6, 2019.

The officers reportedly told the victim they were going to impound her car after she told them she didn't have her license.

When Vanderpool noticed condoms in the armrest of the victim's vehicle, he asked her if she was a prostitute and suggested they could "work something out," according to the narrative described in court documents.

At the station, Vanderpool allegedly asked, "So what are we going to do about this?" He also allegedly told her they could have sex, or she could go to jail.

The victim feared for her safety, but was unable to leave because she was detained until she finally complied with Vanderpool's alleged demands.

After the incident, Vanderpool reportedly called to have her car returned, and she left the station.

Earlier this month, a judge dropped a first-degree rape charge against Vanderpool. He still faces second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, and two other related charges.

He remains jailed without bond.