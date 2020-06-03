HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds gather at US Capitol in DC for Freedom Fighters rally

Hundreds of people have gathered outside of the Capitol in Wasington D.C., to peacefully protest following the death of George Floyd.

Freedom Fighters D.C. says they are coming together to honor victims of police brutality in solidarity with protesters across the nation.

"We want freedom," the group could be hear chanting.

Armed law enforcement units lined up in the streets near Lafayette Park early Wednesday morning after a fifth night of mostly peaceful protests in the District.