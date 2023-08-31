Residents in one Fort Washington community are on high alert as police attempt to apprehend a gunman who is believed to have barricaded himself inside a house.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department are in front of the single-family house in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court. So far, police say that a shooting occurred inside the home around 5:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officers have been engaged in an hours-long standoff with the suspect. Residents on Tall Timber Court and surrounding areas are being asked to shelter in place.

Police have closed off several nearby streets, including Powder Horn Road, Old Fort Road, and Thornton Drive.

Residents displaced due to the barricade situation are being advised to go to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



