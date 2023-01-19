Group expected to urge Alexandria School Board to keep School Resource Officers

An advisory group is expected to urge the Alexandria School Board to keep School Resource Officers in public schools.

The School Law Enforcement Partnership, made up of community members, police officers, students and teachers, will present recommendations to the board Thursday.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says currently, five SROs cover two high schools and two middle schools. The agreement to return SROs to Alexandria's Public Schools expires in June.

The group has met to discuss the future of the program and says SROs alone won't solve safety concerns - but they belong in the mix. In a statement of recommendations, the group said, "Removing SROs would send a message to many families and community members that ACPS does not take seriously the violence that has occurred at regular intervals in the last year."

The Partnership has several recommendations for tweaks to the program including adding professional development, de-escalation training, and performance assessment for the officers in this role.

The panel also would like schools to report when SROs have employed de-escalation techniques and the outcomes. The group also wants to collect more data on "perceptions and reality of safety at ACPS"

These are recommendations but ultimately funding for the officers comes from Alexandria's City Council.