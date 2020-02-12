Greenbelt police looking for missing 84-year-old who suffers from dementia

article

Greenbelt police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 84-year-old from a home on Ridge Road.

Betty Berry Humphrey, 84, was last seen leaving her home around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night.

Humphrey is a black female, who is 5-foot2 and 145 pounds.

She has brown eyes and gray hair, and was wearing a light blue or aqua pullover, with dark pants and a dark colored baseball cap.

Police were told that Humphrey suffers from dementia.

If you have any information that might help police, call (301) 474-7200.