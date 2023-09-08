Graphic video appears to show a student being attacked by another student at Quince Orchard High School

A video that is making its rounds on social media captures a student being violently attacked by another student at Quince Orchard High School in Montgomery County.

This incident comes a week after the violent brawl after a football game between Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School.

MCPS Office of Communications Director Christopher Cram shared this statement on the matter.

"These matters are always taken very seriously as safety is paramount in every school. The MCPS Student Code of Conduct identifies fighting as prohibited and following an investigation discipline may be applied. Student privacy law does not allow the district to identify any specific disciplinary action."

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.