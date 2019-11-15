Good Samaritan looking for owner of missing bracelet with special message from mom

article

A Good Samaritan is hoping photos of a missing bracelet with a special message from mom on the back can help track down the owner.

The silver band was found by Veronica Lillie near the Amidon-Bowen Elementary School in Southwest, D.C. while she was walking to work on Thursday.

The bracelet has square silver links and an engraving that reads "Merry Xmas Ma 79" on the back.

"I know how I'd feel if it was something from my mother and I'd lost it," Veronica wrote on Facebook.

Do you know who this bracelet belongs to? Let us know!