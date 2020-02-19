Expand / Collapse search

Go-Go set to become the District’s official music

(Photo credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - We’re almost there D.C.!

Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to sign legislation making the District’s iconic Go-Go sound its official music.

The signing follows a year of grassroots campaigning – and calls for putting into motion a plan to support, preserve, and archive Go-Go music and its history.

The homegrown sound was born in the mid 60s and late 70s, fusing together funk, blues, salsa, and soul.

The mayor’s signing is slated for 4 p.m.. and it will be followed by performances from acts including the Backyard Band and DJ Supa Dan.

The Take Ova Band on FOX 5

Mayor Muriel Bowser will sign a bill making Go-Go music the District's officla music today - and we're getting ready with a performance by the Take Ova Band.