Go-Go set to become the District’s official music

article

We’re almost there D.C.!

Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to sign legislation making the District’s iconic Go-Go sound its official music.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The signing follows a year of grassroots campaigning – and calls for putting into motion a plan to support, preserve, and archive Go-Go music and its history.

The homegrown sound was born in the mid 60s and late 70s, fusing together funk, blues, salsa, and soul.

The mayor’s signing is slated for 4 p.m.. and it will be followed by performances from acts including the Backyard Band and DJ Supa Dan.