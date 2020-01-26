Gianna Bryant, 13, among victims of Calabasas helicopter crash

article

Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, officials said.

The victims include eight passengers and the pilot. There were no survivors, Los Angeles County authorities said.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted on his Twitter account that Kobe and Gianna were en route to her basketball game when the helicopter crashed. He also reported another player and parent were onboard.

Gianna, who went by Gigi, also loved basketball and became a force on the court. She played for the Los Angeles Lady Mambas, which was coached by her father.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just before 9:45 a.m. about a potential helicopter down and a brush fire near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby said in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary information reported there were three people dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Sikorsky S-37.

Shaquille O'Neal, a former teammate and longtime friend to the Bryant family, referred to Kobe as his "brother," and Gigi as his "niece."

