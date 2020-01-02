Germantown man solicited 14-year-old for sex, police say

article

A Germantown man is in jail without bond after he allegedly repeatedly solicited a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Investigators say Miguel Angel De Jesus Navarro, 61, drove up to the victim and her mother as they were leaving a Salvation Army location in Gaithersburg in the spring of 2019.

Navarro allegedly drove them home and obtained the child’s phone number.

That night, he allegedly texted the victim, offering her money in exchange for sex.

The victim reminded Navarro that she was 14 and told him to leave her alone.

Nevertheless, Navarro persisted, asking the victim to send him inappropriate photographs and soliciting sexual acts.

Police arrested Navarro on Dec. 30.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Navarro should call (240) 773-5400.

