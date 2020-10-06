Georgetown football player accused in DC homicide released on bond; prosecutors file appeal

Prosecutors have filed an appeal to return a former Georgetown football player accused of murder in D.C. to jail after a judge ordered his release last week after he posted bond.

According to D.C.’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dijon Williams was freed last week, when he returned to stay with his mother in Georgia pending his return to appear in court.

They say the judge stipulated that Williams must live with his mother in her Decatur, Ga. home.

According to documents, prosecutors believe they “have a very strong case” against Williams, and he constitutes “a danger to the community.”

Williams was arrested in the Atlanta area on a warrant for the July 21 murder of Nurudeen Thomas in the 4100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

D.C. prosecutors say Williams was trying to rob Thomas when he shot and killed him over the summer.

He faces charges including first-degree murder while armed.

According to prosecutors, Williams had withdrawn his enrollment from Georgetown at the beginning of the summer, and had not been seen on campus since.

They say his roommate had “recently got in trouble” related to drugs, and rumors were circulating that Williams was also wrapped up in “narcotics activity.”

Williams had left the D.C. area on July 19 to return to Georgia, but then traveled back to the District for a few days.

He then returned to Georgia on July 21 – the day after Thomas’ murder.

