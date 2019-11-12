Gaithersburg woman with stroller pulled into woods near Clopper Lake and attacked, police say

A Gaithersburg woman was walking a baby in a stroller when a man pulled her into a wooded area near Clopper Lake and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Montgomery County police say the incident occurred on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. along Longdraft Road.

The 24-year-old woman’s husband was jogging ahead of her when the attack occurred.

When he heard his wife cry out, the man ran back and chased the suspect away.

Police say the suspect was described as a black male, who weighs 160 pounds and is 5-foot-10.

He was also described as 30-years-old, with a prominent scar on his face.

During the incident, he was wearing a black hat, black sweatpants, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes.