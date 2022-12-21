Gaithersburg crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, another injured

A pair of pedestrians were struck by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon, and one of the victims has died, according to police.

Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.

After evaluating the male victim, authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

A section of the roadway is closed down, and evening commuters are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



