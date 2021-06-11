G-7 Summit: Biden meets with world leaders as conference kicks off

World leaders kicked off the 47th G-7 Summit on Friday in the United Kingdom.

Last year’s event, which was scheduled to be held in the United States, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group of Seven, consisting of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan, will meet from Friday to Sunday in the southwest of England. Representatives from the European Union will also attend.

G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a White House fact sheet, the group of wealthy democracies will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Earth’s climate, Russia, China, the Middle East and the global economy.



"Today, President Biden will meet with G-7 leaders to discuss ways to forge a more fair, sustainable, and inclusive global economy that meets the unique challenges of our time," the White House said. "President Biden and G-7 partners are committed to a global recovery that benefits the middle class and working families at home and around the world."



Leading up to the summit, Biden made waves by encouraging fellow leaders to join the U.S. in donating spare vaccine doses to poorer countries. Biden pledged 500 million doses over the next two years

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the group would match the U.S., bringing the total to 1 billion doses.

"At the G-7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus," Johnson said, referencing a slogan that he and Biden have both used.

The summit marks the first overseas trip for Biden since taking office in January. On Wednesday, he and Johnson renewed longstanding ties by signing a new Atlantic Charter on trade, just like President Franklin D. Rosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill did eight decades prior.

"Our revitalised Atlantic Charter, building on the commitments and aspirations set out eighty years ago, affirms our ongoing commitment to sustaining our enduring values and defending them against new and old challenges," the White House said in a statement. "We commit to working closely with all partners who share our democratic values and to countering the efforts of those who seek to undermine our alliances and institutions.

Biden’s trip to the UK wraps up Sunday when he meets with Queen Elizabeth II. He will be the 13th American president to meet with her majesty during her 68-year reign.

When he departs the UK, Biden will head to Switzerland for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

