French Bulldog stolen in Temple Hills burglary, police say

Police are on the lookout for a French Bulldog that was stolen from a home during a burglary last week.

Authorities say the puppy, whose name is Kano, was taken by an unknown suspect from an apartment on the 4300 block of Telfair Blvd in Suitland, MD.

Kano is four months old and has a gray coat, white chest and tan/cream paws.

Police have released an image of a suspect. They're asking anyone who has info on this case or Kano’s whereabouts to call 301-749-5064.

There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the tip that leads to an arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the theft.

