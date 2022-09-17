French Bulldog stolen from Georgetown hotel room

article

Police are searching for a dog stolen from a hotel in the Georgetown area of Northwest, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the dog was stolen on Friday around 6:00 p.m. from a hotel room.

The dog's owner, who is a registered nurse from New York, told FOX 5 that the incident happened at the Embassy Suites by Hilton located along the 1200 block of 22nd Street in Georgetown.

According to the owner, the dog was last seen by the hotel's housekeeping staff.

The dog is described as a 6-month-old gray and white French Bulldog named Hugo.

Police said his left ear does not always stand up straight, and released several photos of the dog to help the public find him.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

According to police, a suspected entered the hotel room Hugo was staying in, took the dog, and then fled the scene.

MPD released the following photos of the suspect, who can be seen walking through the hotel with Hugo:

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who may have seen Hugo or has information on the incident is urged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

This incident is the latest in a string of dogs, especially French Bulldogs, being stolen across the D.C. region this year.