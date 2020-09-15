Frederick woman killed 81-year-old woman by ‘repeatedly striking her with a blunt object,’ police say

article

A Frederick woman is facing first and second-degree murder charges after she repeatedly struck her 81-year-old victim with a “blunt object,” police say.

Police began investigating Sunday evening when someone reported that an elderly woman had fallen down a set of stairs at a home in the 400 block of North Bentz Street.

When they arrived, rescue crews discovered that the woman had died.

The chief medical examiner’s office told police that the victim had died due to “apparent head trauma, and other unusual circumstances.”

On Monday – after the autopsy – police served a search warrant to gather evidence, and they took Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo into custody.

The 35-year-old woman told police that she did strike the victim multiple times with an object.

Police declined to specify what she used.

Vazquez-Mebo was formally charged and jailed.

The victim’s family has requested that her name be withheld.

