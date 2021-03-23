Frederick County fire and rescue crews responding tractor trailer rollover; vehicle on fire
FREDERICK, Md. - Fire and rescue crews in Frederick County are responding after a fuel truck rolled over and erupted into flames on I-70 eastbound Tuesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Man injured, 10 displaced in Libertytown after house explosion
Local officials could not confirm whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m.
According to Frederick County fire officials, other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Frederick County sheriff’s deputy involved in multiple vehicle crash in New Market
I-70 is currently shut down in both directions in the Mt. Airy area while crews work to get the blaze under control.