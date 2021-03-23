Frederick County fire and rescue crews responding tractor trailer rollover; vehicle on fire

Fire and rescue crews in Frederick County are responding after a fuel truck rolled over and erupted into flames on I-70 eastbound Tuesday afternoon.

Local officials could not confirm whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Frederick County fire officials, other vehicles were involved in the crash.

I-70 is currently shut down in both directions in the Mt. Airy area while crews work to get the blaze under control.



