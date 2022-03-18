Frederick County Sheriff's Office confirms shooting in Kingsbrook
FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting took place Friday morning in Kingsbrook.
Police tweeted Friday morning saying to expect a heavy police presence in Kingsbrook. However, they also say there is no threat to the community.
The sheriff will hold a press conference Friday morning. Watch the event live on FOX 5.
