Frederick County Sheriff's Office confirms shooting in Kingsbrook

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting took place Friday morning in Kingsbrook.

Police tweeted Friday morning saying to expect a heavy police presence in Kingsbrook. However, they also say there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff will hold a press conference Friday morning. Watch the event live on FOX 5.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.