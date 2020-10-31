FOX News teams up with Independence Fund to help wounded veterans

article

FOX News’ staff and viewers joined forces Saturday with the Independence Fund to help some of the D.C. area’s most-injured veterans during this pandemic.

The Cabin John Fire Station in Bethesda served as their base.

The mission: Help feed veterans of combat.

“We had a number of catastrophically veterans coming back from – or military personnel – coming back from down range. And we started to provide mobility equipment for recovering veterans,” said Bob Carey, Chief Advocacy Officer for the Independence Fund.

The Independence Fund is a national non-profit Carey says was created “in the halls of Walter Reed” hospital back in 2007 to assist veterans who came back from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with wounds including multiple amputations.

Carey says the Independence Fund focused on helping those wounded members get their freedom back.

It has since been able to provide over 2,500 different pieces of mobility equipment to our country’s heroes.

This includes tracked wheelchairs, or equipment that allows wheelchair-bound service members to travel on more rough terrain and get outdoors.

The Independence Fund helped deliver supplies like canned goods and vinyl gloves Saturday. (Stephanie Ramirez)

“They’re trying to bring independence back to veterans. That’s where these tracked wheelchairs are so important. It allows them to get back to their lives and not feel that they are stuck,” said FOX News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

Griffin, who has covered war extensively overseas, has been a long-time volunteer with the Independence Fund.

But then the pandemic hit – and it hit many of these veterans especially hard.

Those with the non-profit say certain exposures overseas, like in areas designated for burning of waste (know as burn pits), left military members with significant health ailments that could make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

“It’s significant. Many of these veterans have compromised immune systems either because of burn pits or burns to their body or lung injury,” Carey said.

FOX 5 was told some of these members had to cancel needed home healthcare visits due to coronavirus concerns. Many are unable to make it out, or when they do go out, they have trouble finding items they need.

The Independence Fund, Griffin and FOX News decided to team again to help veterans now dealing with serious health and food insecurity concerns.

The Saturday operation, called “Feeding Independence,” involved around 50 volunteers putting together special PPE-filled gift bags. The Capitol Food Bank also delivered boxes of canned and non-perishable goods.

“You want to help them out because you know, they’ve done a lot for our country,” said Bryan Boughton, the FOX News Washington D.C. Bureau Chief. “The disconnect, you know, not being able to go out and have the same kind of connection with people. You know we hopefully, we can kind of make their lives a little easier.”

Boughton, with his family in tow, was among the many FOX News employees who, in midst of heightened news coverage just three days away from the 2020 Elections, took time to make sure our country’s heroes got a safe and contactless visit.

Griffin said the many FOX viewers who donated are also making “Feeding Independence” possible.

With this help, the Independence Fund’s organizers say they’ve been able to host at least five “Feeding Independence” events in cities across the country including Phoenix, Nashville and New York City.

Saturday marked the first event in the Washington D.C. area.

FOX 5 DC was told around 150 homes in and around the Beltway would be visited.

“From afar, I’ll wave. You can always tell, even with this mask on, you can tell by the looks they are, how appreciative they are for the help right now,” said Griffin, who also shared plans to deliver to service member in the Baltimore area.

The Independence Fund is also helping wounded veterans with suicide prevention, home schooling and financial assistance.