FOX 5 goes one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci

FOX 5 is going one-on-one with the nation's top infectious disease expert -- Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci says he does expect to see a spike in coronavirus cases as a result of nationwide protests. He tells FOX 5's Lindsay Watts it’s likely not a guarantee, however, it could be about three weeks before we will truly see the impact of the protests on the spread of the virus.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On what advice he would have for demonstrators, he said: "If they’re going to do it anyway, strong recommendation -- please where mask at at all times. So don’t take your mask off when you’re speaking or when you’re chanting or when you’re shouting. Just leave the mask on."

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts asked Dr. Fauci about elected officials taking their masks down, including his thoughts on D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser doing so over the weekend.

He had this to say: "You should set an example of what you want your constituents to do.



People can forgo wearing a mask if they are outside and can stay within six feet away from others. The mask is meant to protect others in the event you have coronavirus.

On whether or not pepper spray and tear gas would increase the spread of the virus, Dr. Fauci tells FOX 5 no study has been conducted yet but says he wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case.

Advertisement

See more from Dr. Fauci tonight on FOX 5 News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Watch FOX 5's full interview with Dr. Fauci below: