Former Maryland assisted living facility employee arrested for drug distribution: police

The Brief A Maryland woman is facing over 34 counts after being charged with drug distribution and other charges. The former Taylor Farms Assisted Living facility employee is accused of diverting controlled prescription medication from patients.



A Maryland woman has been charged with drug distribution and other charges.

The former Taylor Farms Assisted Living facility employee, 45-year-old Judy Marie Smith of California, Maryland. Smith is accused of diverting controlled prescription medication from patients.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith early Wednesday morning on an open warrant for drug distribution and other charges.

Deputies took Smith into custody around 4:12 a.m., and transported her to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Smith is facing over 34 counts.