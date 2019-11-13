Former DC firefighter sentenced in racing death case

A former D.C. firefighter has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the 2015 death of Matthew Roth.

Ryan Thompson apologized in court saying he “carried a heavy burden“, since that night”, telling Judge Milton Lee, “it was reckless and immature”.

Thompson was on 16th street Northwest in July of 2015 when he and another man, Rasheed Murray, engaged in a street race that ended in a deadly crash. Taking the life of Matthew Roth who was driving south on 16th street and stopped at a light at the time of the crash.

The four years of delay after delay deeply upset Matthew Roth’s father Dave, who drove down from New Jersey for every hearing.

Thompson eventually plead guilty to one count of negligent homicide.

Murray pleaded guilty as well but has yet to be sentenced.

In issuing the sentence today Judge Lee said “this was nothing short of a tragedy that was easily avoidable...it shakes you to the core”.

While looking at Dave Roth Judge Lee said, “I cannot heal your pain I wish I could but this system is not built to achieve that goal...Matt was nothing short of a phenomenal young man”.

He then turned to Thompson and said “you were a credit to DC you never got in trouble but you shattered your dream” he then added “none of us are as bad as our worst moment”.

Thompson will have to serve three years of supervised probation upon his release.

Murray will be sentenced in February.