Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh reaches plea deal, reports say

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Baltimore
The disgraced former mayor of Baltimore who resigned amid investigations into deals to sell her self-published children's books has been charged with fraud and tax evasion.

BALTIMORE - The disgraced former mayor of Baltimore Catherine Pugh has reached a plea agreement after she was charged with fraud and tax evasion involving sales of her self-published children's books, according to reports.

The Washington Post and FOX 45 in Baltimore both report, citing sources, that Pugh has reached a plea deal after an 11-count federal indictment was unsealed on Wednesday.

Pugh was accused of using her "Healthy Holly" children's books to enrich herself, promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

The former mayor is expected in court Thursday, where the plea deal is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.