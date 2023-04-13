Flames scorch Montgomery County townhome; all occupants escape safely

Heavy flames scorched a townhome in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 7700 block of Hiawatha Lane near Crabbs Branch Way in Derwood around 8 a.m. for reports of fire in the basement.

Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO

First responders encountered heavy flames and smoke pouring from the house. All occupants were able to safely escape the structure.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.